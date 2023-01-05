Decatur Boys Drop Two in Governor’s Challenge

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team dropped two games during the Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament last week to fall to 3-5 overall on the season.

The Seahawks entered the Governor’s Challenge on a mini-win streak, having beaten Crisfield and county rival Pocomoke heading into the holiday break. The Decatur boys ran into a couple of tough opponents during the Governor’s Challenge last week, however. Decatur first lost to Dover, 71-54, before falling to Seaford, 88-66, just three days later.

