BERLIN – Area goats are now snacking on Christmas trees from homes in Berlin thanks to a partnership between the town and two local farms.

For the first two Wednesdays in January, Berlin’s residential trash customers can leave their live-cut Christmas trees on the curb for pickup by the town’s public works crew. The trees are being delivered to two local farms for their goats to eat.

“It was looked at as a way to repurpose trees and not just dispose of them,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said. “I think it’s a cool way to let Mother Nature take its course.”

According to Tyndall, Berlin shopkeeper Lizzie Ottenstein, owner of Love Your Mama, suggested the town recycle the live-cut trees it collected during trash pickup. Rather than take them to the landfill, the town’s public works crew will drop them off at two area farms—Naturally Sunkissed Farm in Bishopville and Marshall Creek Farm in Newark. Both farms are vendors at the Berlin Farmers Market.

“Any way we can help local farms is great,” Tyndall said.

About 80 trees were left on the curb in town this Wednesday morning and public works crews delivered them that afternoon.

At Naturally Sunkissed Farm, where the goats already enjoy compost from Jun & Juice, the animals were quick to start snacking on the trees. Tyndall said the farm’s connections were coordinating with other goat owners that might want some trees for their goats.

Residents will have one more chance to leave their live-cut trees out for the goats next Wednesday, Jan. 11. Residents are asked to have the trees out by 6 a.m. so crews can retrieve them on their morning collection route.

“Please remember to remove all decorations from your trees before putting them on your curb for pickup,” Tyndall said. “Trees should not be wrapped or placed in bags.”

Artificial, potted or “ball” trees intended for replanting will not be collected. For more information, visit the town’s website, www.berlinmd.gov.