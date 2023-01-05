Kiwanis Club Donated to SDMS Kiwanis Builders Club

cThe Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines – Ocean City presented a $500 donation to the Stephen Decatur Middle School Kiwanis Builders Club. Pictured receiving the check from the Kiwanis Club are (left to right) SDMS Advisor Mindy Ouellet, SDMS Principal Lynne Barton, Builders Club President Julia Park, Kiwanis Club President Bob Wolfing, Secretary TJ Jacobs, SDMS Kiwanis Club Advisor to the Builders Club Sarah Walker, Treasurer Brycen Pendleton, Vice President Lily Sperry, and Co-Advisor Kathy McDaniel.