BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team dropped its first two games, falling to Salisbury School and Indian River in the first two games of the new season.

The Mallards fell in their Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) opener against Salisbury School, 62-43, last Wednesday. Worcester led 15-10 after one quarter and 26-19 at the half. Salisbury School outscored Worcester, 16-12, during the third quarter but the Mallards still led heading into the fourth. However, in the decisive fourth quarter, the Dragons outscored the Mallards, 24-8, to pull away for the 62-43 win.

Against Indian River on the road last Friday in a non-conference game, a different pattern played out for the Mallards in a 64-47 loss. Worcester fell behind, 21-6, after one quarter and trailed 39-21 at the half. Worcester did outscore Indian River, 15-8, in the third quarter, but the damage had been done and the Indians cruised to the 64-47 win down the stretch.

Philip Gardner led Worcester with 15 points, while Michael DePalma added 10. Griffin Jones scored seven and Ashton Browne added six. Worcester made eight three-pointers during the contest, including two each from DePalma, Jones and Browne.