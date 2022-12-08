OCEAN CITY – While a long-term decision on a proposed rule change to reduce offshore speed limits for recreational and commercial vessels to further protect endangered North Atlantic right whales hangs in the balance, a national environmental advocacy group this week filed an emergency rulemaking petition urging the federal government to institute the change immediately.…
OCEAN CITY -- There will be fireworks on New Year’s Eve uptown at Northside Park after all as resort officials this week approved a modified plan from a separate promoter to approve the show. Last month, council approved a contract with Celebrations Fireworks to provide the popular pyrotechnic displays at Northside Park uptown on the…
SNOW HILL – Two new faces are on the dais in Snow Hill now that the Worcester County Commissioners have been sworn in to four-year terms. On Tuesday, newcomers Caryn Abbott and Eric Fiori joined Chip Bertino, Jim Bunting, Ted Elder, Diana Purnell and Joe Mitrecic as county commissioners. “We have a lot of work…
BERLIN – A local nonprofit’s plans for a skate park in Berlin continue to move closer to reality. We Heart Berlin, the nonprofit that’s been working to bring more recreational opportunities to town, signed a roughly $18,000 contract with a design company last week. The company will look at potential locations and meet with local…
