OCEAN CITY — A Davidson, Md. man was arrested on multiple charges after strangling his girlfriend and trying to flee the scene.

Around 9:55 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a downtown hotel for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, the officer located a female victim sitting on a bench outside the hotel. According to police reports, the victim was bleeding from her nose and had a swollen upper lip. All of her clothing was covered in blood, and she was fighting back tears while grimacing in pain, according to police reports. The victim told police she believed her shoulder was dislocated.

When asked who had caused her injuries, the victim told police it was her boyfriend, whom she identified only as Benjamin and did not provide a last name. The suspect was later identified as Benjamin Bray, 38, of Davidsonville, Md. The victim reportedly told officers she had been with Bray at a Boardwalk bar and Bray left with her purse and wallet, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police she had not seen Bray for about an hour and became upset because he had her belongings, and she couldn’t pay her bar tab. When the couple reconvened at their hotel room, the victim told police she was upset because he had left her at the bar and began cussing out Bray and packing her belongings to leave, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police Bray became angry and began abusing her, first fish-hooking her cheek and then pinning her to the bed and strangling her.

When asked if she feared for her life, the victim told police she did. When asked how long Bray had allegedly strangled her, the victim told police she was not certain, but she nearly blacked out. According to police reports, the victim had multiple abrasions on her throat, corroborating her story. The victim told officers Bray had punched her multiple times prior to strangling her and that she believed she dislocated her shoulder while attempting to get away from him.

The victim gave officers consent to search the hotel room and the officers observed extensive blood spattering on the walls, floor, sheets, pillows and couch. According to police reports, it was clear the victim had been assaulted in various areas of the hotel room.

A short time later, Ocean City Communications advised Maryland State Police troopers had conducted a traffic stop for speeding on the Route 50 Bridge and the driver matched the description of the suspect wanted in connection with the assault in the downtown Ocean City hotel room. The MSP trooper had observed Bray run through a red traffic signal and reach speeds of over 60 mph in the 35-mph zone on the bridge.

The OCPD officer responded and placed Bray under arrest. During a search of Bray’s wallet, the officer located two labeled suboxone strips, a scheduled controlled dangerous substance. Bray was not able to provide proof he had a prescription for the suboxone. Bray’s truck was impounded and during an inventory of its contents, officers located a fixed-blade knife in the pocket of a shirt on the front seat, according to police reports.

A background check revealed Bray had been arrested roughly 14 times prior to last Saturday’s incident. He was previously sentenced to eight years for distributing heroin, oxycodone and possession of a pipe bomb. He also had a conviction in Anne Arundel County for second-degree assault for which he served 136 days.

For the Ocean City incident last Saturday, Bray was charged with first- and second-degree assault, possession of suboxone and possession of a dangerous weapon. Because of his criminal past and for the safety of the victim, he was ordered to be held without bond.