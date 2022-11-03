WPS “Head of School for a Day” Awarded

Students DWorcester Prep seventh grader Chase Thompson acted as Head of School on Oct. 14. His parents purchased “Head of School for a Day” during the annual WPS Gala fundraiser auction in April. As Head of School, his schedule was busy with leadership meetings, visiting classrooms, touring campus, and security and athletic field checks. His fellow seventh graders were treated to donuts for breakfast and pizza and ice cream for lunch. Faculty also enjoyed a complimentary breakfast and students were treated to additional recess.