Decatur’s Dane Olsen centers the ball during last Friday’s win over Chesapeake in the opening round of the state playoffs. The Seahawks fell to Bennett in the second round on Tuesday. Photo by Nick Denny

BERLIN- An amazing run for Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team ended this week with a 3-1 loss to Bayside South rival Bennett in the state regional championship.

The Seahawks went 7-1 in the regular season and captured its first Bayside Conference championship in 11 years. Decatur earned the top seed in its section in the state 3A tournament and edged Chesapeake, 2-1, in the opening round last Friday. That win set up a rematch with old rival Bennett at home on Monday, but the Seahawks fell to the Clippers, 3-1, in the region championship.