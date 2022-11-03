Decatur Falls to Bennett in State Playoffs

Decatur’s Dane Olsen centers the ball during last Friday’s win over Chesapeake in the opening round of the state playoffs. The Seahawks fell to Bennett in the second round on Tuesday. Photo by Nick Denny

BERLIN- An amazing run for Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team ended this week with a 3-1 loss to Bayside South rival Bennett in the state regional championship.

The Seahawks went 7-1 in the regular season and captured its first Bayside Conference championship in 11 years. Decatur earned the top seed in its section in the state 3A tournament and edged Chesapeake, 2-1, in the opening round last Friday. That win set up a rematch with old rival Bennett at home on Monday, but the Seahawks fell to the Clippers, 3-1, in the region championship.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.