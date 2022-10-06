Seahawks Beat Bulldogs for Third in Row

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team beat North Caroline, 6-1, last week to improve to 6-1 on the season.

The Seahawks have now won three straight after suffering their first and only loss to Kent Island back on September 19. The three-game streak includes wins over Snow Hill, Wicomico and now North Caroline.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.