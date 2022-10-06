Things I Like – October 7, 2022

Laughing with friends

Edgewater Avenue during a storm

Pasta leftovers for lunch

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

What sleeping in means now compared to when I was younger

Admiring a butterfly through a window

Fish cooked on a grill

Wings with football

Remembering conversations with people no longer here

When a small steamed crab surprises

Seacrets by boat once a year

A good first drive in golf

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.