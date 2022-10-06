Officials Advocate For Route 589 Work SNOW HILL– Local officials stressed the need for improvements to Route 589 during an annual meeting with Maryland Department of Transportation representatives. On Tuesday, officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) shared an annual update with the Worcester County Commissioners. The commissioners used the opportunity to advocate for long-needed Route 589 improvements. “We’ve been… Read More »

Nesting Platform Provides Habitat For Endangered Birds OCEAN CITY– Endangered birds are once again nesting off Ocean City thanks to an innovative project piloted by a conservation partnership. For the second year in a row, a floating, wooden-framed platform in the bay provided a popular nesting site for common terns, an endangered colonial nesting waterbird. The project, a partnership of the Maryland… Read More »

Early Beach Assessment Reveals Moderate Storm Damage OCEAN CITY – While a final assessment has not yet been completed, it appears Ocean City’s beaches and dune system fared well throughout the storm. Hurricane Ian did its worst in Florida last week before turning north and heading to the resort area. A typical hurricane, or remnants of a hurricane, pass through the area… Read More »