Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, an volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Tuesday: Tango Practice

Argentine Tango practice 7-9:30 p.m. Experienced dancers and anyone interested in watching or learning more are welcome. No partner required. More information at TangobytheBeach.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Oct. 7: Meet And Greet

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be on hand in Snow Hill for the First Friday event at their mobile unit. Information on Republican candidates and campaign signs and materials will be available.

Oct. 8: Temple Celebration

Temple Bat Yam is hosting a community celebration to honor the 25th anniversary of its permanent House of Worship from 6-9 p.m. at The BLU Mezzanine overlooking the bay on 24th Street and Coastal Hwy. in Ocean City. The temple invites its members and the surrounding Eastern Shore communities to join the celebration. The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit temple and will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, plus gifts from the organization’s supporting sponsors including silent and live auctions, a treasure chest of jewelry and a wingspan 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $50 per person. Tickets to the event and more information are available at www.templebatyamoc.org, by emailing Temple Bat Yam at TempleBatYam97@aol.com, or by calling 410-641-4311.

Oct. 8: Baskets, Bags, Bucks Bingo

Willards Ladies Auxiliary’s 14th annual event will be held at the Willards Lions Club. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets, call 410-726-1583 or 410-835-2285.

Oct. 8: Chicken, Dumpling Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken and dumpling carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. Chicken, dumplings, green beans and sweet potatoes, $14 per dinner. Extra pint of Dumplings is $7 per pint. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your dinner and pint by Oct. 3.

Oct. 8: Anglers Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. Dean Lokey from OC Kayak will talk about the kayak lifestyle and its endless bounties. Club members will provide updates on fishing regulations, charter trips and more. All welcome.

Oct. 9: Barks & Boards

Bring your best friend to the Castle in the Sand Hotel/Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill (37th Street and the beach) from 1-4 p.m. and get a photo of your dog or puppy on a surfboard either riding a wave on a board in the water or on a board on the sand. A $25 Registration donation fee to the OC Surf Club gets you some photos, some food and two drink tickets. Register on site before 3 p.m. All dogs must be on a leash and owners prepared to clean after your dog. All dogs in the ocean will be required to wear a provided safety harness.

Oct. 9: Youth Film Festival

Wild and Scenic Film Festival, ‘Wild Child’, youth film fest featuring 16 inspiring, adventurous, outdoorsy, thoughtful and funny films from world renowned filmmakers. Additional activities include building birdfeeders with Coast Kids, live animals with Scales and Tales, gift basket raffles, food from The Street Kitchen, and so much more. This is an outdoor event, so bring a blanket. The rain location will be at MacMullin Hall at Assateague Coastal Trust’s office building on 10959 Worcester Hwy. in Berlin. Individual tickets $5 each or bundle tickets of 6 for $25 (bundle also includes a complimentary, eco-friendly water bottle.) Tickets are available for purchase at the door or in advance by visiting www.actforbays.org/wildchild.

Oct. 11: Animal Blessing

In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who loved all animals and whose feast day, the Church of the Holy Spirit in Ocean City will hold a Blessing of the Animals ceremony from 11:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. in the church parking lot. The church is located at Coastal Highway and 100th Street. Pets should be on leashes or otherwise under their owners’ control. Any size, shape or type of pet is welcome.

Oct. 11-13: Basic Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course virtually. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

Oct. 12: Book Discussion

Worcester County Library will present a special community book discussion, “The Art of Reading Book Club,” at 6 p.m. at the Berlin Branch. The discussion will focus on James Reston Jr.’s “A Rift in the Earth: Art, Memory, and the Fight for the Vietnam War Memorial.” The program will be facilitated by Poet Laureate Nancy Mitchell and is sponsored through a grant from the Worcester County Arts Council. Books are available at the Berlin Branch circulation desk. This November marks the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam War memorial installation. This memorial was controversial at the time because of the choice of artist and the design, the first of its kind. Today it represents one of the most powerful memorials in our history. To register, Visit worcesterlibrary.org and click on ‘Events,’ or by calling Adult Program Manager Elena Coelho at 443-783-6164.

Oct. 12: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller restaurant). Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Our guest speaker will be provided by Tidal Health. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.

Oct. 14: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host from 4-6 p.m. Carryout but can eat inside. Bake table available. Cost is $14 for crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24 for two sandwiches, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; and $10 for sandwich only.

Oct. 15: Cruizers For Christ

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the 16th Annual Cruizers for Christ Car/Bike Show will be held at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road. Entry fee is $12. Trophies will be given to the Top 20 and “Best in Show.” There will be vendors, a silent auction, gospel music and food for purchase including scrapple sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and baked goods.

Oct. 15: Gospel Music Festival

The Germantown School Community Heritage Center announces the return of its annual Tindley Gospel Music Festival from 1:30-4 p.m. Tindley, known as the godfather of Gospel Music, wrote more than 50 hymns during his lifetime. The event will not only celebrate the Berlin native’s music, but will also offer storytelling and historical contexts of his music, storytelling and food vendors. Health vendors and voter registration will also be provided. The event is free. Dedicated tours of the Taylor House Museum exhibit will be offered on the morning of Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 15: World Singing Day

The Delmarva Chorus of Sweet Adelines International, along with event sponsor Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks, invites singers of any age to gather at noon in the White Horse Park pavilion to just sing for World Singing Day, a joyful community experience for musicians and non-musicians alike, from shower singers to celebrities, as they gather in their communities and sing together without the pressure of performing.

Oct: 15: Fried Chicken Dinner

New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards will host from 11 a.m.-until. Cost is $15 per adult and carryout available. 410-543-8244.

Oct. 15: Mobile Headquarters

The mobile headquarters of the Republican Women of Worcester County will be on Route 50 in front of Sherwin Williams from 1-3 p.m. Information on Republican candidates and campaign signs and materials will be available.

Oct. 19: Fundraising Dinner

Bethany United Methodist Church on Stephen Decatur Highway in Berlin is hosting a fundraising dinner at Carrabba’s Italian Grill from 4-7 p.m. The fundraiser is part of the Carrabba’s Cares Event where a percentage of each check goes to Bethany Church when you mention that you are there to support the church. It may be used for dining in or carryout. Proceeds will benefit the programs and missions of the church.

Oct. 20: Furnace Town Tour, Lunch

The Ocean City 50-Plus Center is planning a trip to Furnace Town in Snow Hill and lunch at Blacksmith Gastropub. Call 410-289-0824 for information.

Oct. 20: Farm-To-Library Event

The Friends of the Ocean Pines Library will present as part of the organization’s semi-annual membership meeting. Local farmers will share their stories. This event is open to the public and refreshments will be served. The membership meeting begins at 10 a.m., followed by the Farm-To-Library event at 11 a.m. The general public is welcome and there is no charge. Guest speakers will be Matthew Harhai, Goat Plum Tree Farm, Berlin; Nancie Corbett, Bluebird Farms, Berlin; and Carol Cross, Cross Farms, Berlin.

Oct. 22: Chicken, Dumplings

Calvary United Methodist Church, 8607 Ironshire Station Road, will host Pre-Homecoming Chicken n Dumplings Dinners “to go” sale. Starting 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Platters are $12 and comes with two sides and roll. Sides include macaroni and cheese, greens, potato salad and string beans. Drinks and dessert table items available for sale.

Oct. 22: Knupp Event

The Ocean Pines community is coming together to honor Gavin Knupp by renaming the skate park. Gavin was passionate about skateboarding along with many more outdoor activities. He loved encouraging others to #doitfortheskateedit. Event at the Sinepuxent Brewing Co. is for the first ever benefit in honor of Gavin Knupp. Good food, beverages, giveaways, 50/50 raffles, silent auction items and more.

Oct. 22: Furnace Town Halloween

From 4-8 p.m., Halloween in the Forest at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Spooktacular games, music and trick-or-treating. Cost is $5/person. www.furnacetown.org.

Oct. 22: Blood Drive Event

Bikers Without Borders Foundation along with the Blood Bank of Delmarva are hosting a blood drive and hope that you will give the gift of life at the Dagsboro Donation Center, 32442 Royal Blvd., Dagsboro Del. 19939 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration requested prior to event 888-825-6638. Food available on site for purchase, vendors and DJ. Bikerswithoutbordersfoundation@gmail.com.

Nov. 5: Holiday Craft Fair

The Pine’eer Craft Club of Ocean Pines will host the 11th annual event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center. The event is free and open to the public. Local artisans, crafters and many Craft club members will display and sell their hand-crafted items. The fair is a juried event, meaning organizers will limit the number of similar products.

Nov. 9: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Sierra Club. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.