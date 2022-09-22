BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team cruised past host Salisbury Christian, 6-0, on Monday to improve to 3-0-1 on the season.

The Mallards opened the season last week with an 8-1 win over Salisbury School, followed by a 1-1 tie with Gunston. Late last week, the Worcester boys beat Delmarva Christian on the road, 4-1.

On Monday, the Mallards beat Salisbury Christian on the road, 6-0. Worcester led just 1-0 at the half, but scored five unanswered goals in the second half to cruise to the 6-0 win and improve to 3-0-1.