BERLIN – The annual Wild and Scenic Film Fest is expanding this year to include the region’s youth.

The Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT), the Coast Kids program and Assateague Coastkeeper will bring the inaugural Wild Child Youth Film Festival to Berlin.

The Wild Child Youth Film Festival focuses on films that both celebrate the splendor of the planet and speak to environmental concerns Earth faces. The program for the evening will feature 16 short films especially curated to please families.

Films include Cracked, which documents a little girl trying her best to help nature in a drought-stricken village; Cormie, the Pickpocket Cormorant that is showing off his very special “fundraising” tricks; and Maneuvers, a funny experimental film combining skiing with stop motion animation.

ACT will host the Wild Child Youth Film Festival at Burley Oak Brewing Company (outdoors) in Berlin on Sunday, Oct. 9. Films start at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Highlights include a build your own bird feeder lesson with Coast Kids, live animals with Scales and Tales, a Lucky Chance auction with gift baskets and goodies from numerous local businesses and raffle items throughout the evening. Street Kitchen food truck will sell delicious tacos. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move indoors to the MacMullin Hall at Assateague Coastal Trust’s office building on 10959 Worcester Hwy in Berlin.

“We are so excited to finally be able to offer the wonderful Wild Child films at a special family event,” said Coast Kids Director Verena Chase. “Wild Child is a natural extension of the Coast Kids program to inspire children to learn about the local fauna and flora and become environmental stewards.”

Ticket price is $5 for one ticket, $25 bundle gets six tickets plus one free 30-ounce eco-friendly water bottle.

Advance tickets are available at www.actforbays.org/wildchild

The kids’ festival is in addition to the 12th Wild and Scenic Film Festival, which will be held on Nov. 17 at Seacrets’ Morley Hall in Ocean City.