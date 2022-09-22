Linda Strawley

OCEAN CITY — Linda, “TuTu,” Strawley, of Lahaina, peacefully departed in the comfort of her home on Sept. 2, 2022.

Linda was born on Feb. 22, 1945 and lived with her family in Cape May, N.J. She is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Margaret Stratton. Linda graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School and became a lab technician at Newcomb Hospital in Vineland, N.J. She married Michael in 1966 and had two amazing children, Michael and Karyn. Linda volunteered at Our Lady Star of the Sea school as a Teacher’s Aide. In 1978 she and her husband established The Bearded Clam Bar in Ocean City, where Linda quickly became known as “Boss Lady.”

Linda made Maui her home over 30 years ago and embraced the Aloha and the Hawaiian spirit. She worked at the Kapalua Logo Shop where she was nominated for The Aloha Award and was a passionate volunteer for the Salvation Army. Linda was a member of Waiola Church in Lahaina where she assisted with Sunday School.

Linda is survived by her sisters, Harriet DiGiacomo and Laura DeCamillo; her children, Michael Strawley Jr. (Hollie) and Karyn Saunders (Scott); her grandchildren, Dylan and Jayde Essex and Jamison and Jillian Strawley; and nieces and nephews Lori DiGiacomo, Jodi Brand, Joe DiGiacomo, Dawn DeCamillo, Dana Fiocca, Scott Culver and Christine Jaidar.

Linda loved crabs — hard, soft, crab cakes, you name it. Her baked stuffed potatoes were legendary. She was an avid reader and always had an author to share. Linda also enjoyed golf and walking. She became a wordsmith through Scrabble and played with friends and family near and far. She was a loving and supportive mother, sister, TuTu and friend. Her smile, laughter and positivity were contagious. Linda will be greatly missed but she will continue to have a place in the hearts of many.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Linda’s memory be made to The American Cancer Society or Islands Hospice in Maui.

A celebration of life will take place at a date to be determined.

He punawai Kahe wale ke Aloha, august old Loko I Ke Aloha … Love is a spring that flows freely, love gives life within.

A hui hou … until we meet again.