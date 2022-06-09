Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball closed out a remarkable season last week with a loss in the state 3A semifinals. Pictured above, the team celebrates its win over Crofton in the state regional tournament to reach the final four. This week, the team was well-represented in the Bayside South post-season awards. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity softball team was well-rewarded for a remarkable season when the Bayside South post-season awards were announced last week.

When the Bayside South post-season awards were announced last week, Decatur’s Skylar Griffin was named Bayside South Pitcher of the Year. Joining Griffin on the All-Bayside South First Team were Alexa Eisemann and Ryleigh Smith. Named to the All-Bayside South Second Team were Leah Simpson, Ava Snelsire, and Kiara Taylor. Earning honorable mentions for the Seahawks were Sarah Smith, Madison McGinnis and Chloe Candelero.

The Seahawks finished the season with a 20-3 record, which included a Bayside South championship and a Bayside Conference title. Decatur won the state 3A-South region title and advanced to the Final Four before falling to Chopticon in the state semifinals.