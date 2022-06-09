What’s Your Sign? – June 10, 2022

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Recently obtained information could open a new opportunity for a career change. But temper that Arian impatience and act on it only when all the facts are made available.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’re moving into a more active cycle. So put your ideas back on the table, where they’ll be given the attention they deserve. Expect a favorable change in your love life.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A friend might ask for a favor that you feel would compromise your values. Best advice: Confront him or her and explain why you must say no. A true friend will understand.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A relationship continues to develop along positive lines. Meanwhile, a job situation is brewing that could create complications for one of your pet projects. Look into it right away.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your interest in a co-worker’s project could lead to a profitable experience for you both. But before you agree to anything, be sure to get all your legal I’s dotted and T’s crossed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Be careful whose counsel you take about a possible long-distance move. Some advice might not necessarily be in your best interest. Stay focused on your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Someone might try to complicate efforts in an attempt to work out that confusing job situation. But don’t let that keep you from sticking with your decision to push for a resolution.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A disagreement on how to handle a family problem could create more trouble for all concerned. Look for ways to cool things down before they boil over.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): An unexpected change in long-standing workplace procedure and policy could provide a new career target for the Archer to aim at. Start making inquiries.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You’re finally able to get back into the swing of things, as those temporary doldrums begin to lift. Expect some surprising disclosures from a new colleague.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Rely on your innate sense of justice to see you through a dilemma involving a family member. Other relatives who’ve stood back soon will come forward as well.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A new friend seems to be pushing you to take risks — financial or otherwise. Best advice: Don’t do it. They might have a hidden agenda that hasn’t surfaced yet.

BORN THIS WEEK: You love to see new places and meet new people. Have you considered working for an airline or cruise-ship company?

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.