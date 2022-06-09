Worcester Prep Junior Megan Schoch, far left, accepted the Grades 9-11 Head of School Academic Award presented by Head of School Dr. John McDonald. Left, eighth grader Jude Damouni was announced as the Grade 6-8 Best All-Round Student by McDonald.

Eighth grader Anisha Batra, below left, won the Grade 6-8 Head of School Academic Award presented by McDonald. Below right, junior Cayden Wallace was recognized with the Matt O’Hare Award for achievement in the fine arts presented by Assistant Head of School/Head of Upper School Mr. Mike Grosso.