OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested on first-degree assault charges last weekend after allegedly choking and punching his girlfriend at a north-end hotel parking lot.

Around 3:40 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to an uptown hotel at 139th Street for a reported assault that had occurred. The unknown caller advised a suspect, later identified as Daniel Bryant, 30, of Ocean View, Del., had yelled for some to call the police for a female victim lying on the ground.

OCPD officers met with the caller, who reported he saw the assault and pointed to Bryant as the suspect, who was standing on the corner of the hotel parking lot waiting to cross the street. OCPD officers detained Bryant at that point, according to police reports.

OCPD officers met with the female victim in the hotel lobby, who reportedly began to cry and tell police her recollection of the incident. The victim told the officer she was hurting bad and that Bryant always did this, according to police reports. She told officers “he always tells me he’s going to kill me,” and “I feel like I’m going to die,” according to police reports.

Bryant was arrested at that point and charged with first-and second-degree assault. The victim reportedly told police Bryant had been arrested in Delaware for assaulting her in the past several times, but a judge there allowed Bryant to stay in their shared home with the stipulation he would not harm her, according to police reports.