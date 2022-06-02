ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A recent spate of confusion regarding decision-making begins to clear up. But caution is still advised. Continue to check details. An old friend has important news.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’re anxious to see your ideas move from concept to development. But trying to force the issue right now could backfire. Wait for movement to resume shortly.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Keep your thoughts focused on the positive as you deal with an unexpected turn of events in a personal or professional relationship. This could be the start of a welcome change.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Health matters take on added importance at this time. Deal with them before they interfere with your summer plans. A relationship that cooled off could soon warm up again.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): While a few details involving upcoming decisions still need your attention, you fun-loving Felines can begin to spend more time enjoying your lively social life again.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): That long-sought-after career change could require you to move to another city. Weigh your decision carefully before either accepting or rejecting the offer out of hand.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A workplace situation can be awkward for Librans who prefer to keep their problems private. But you might have to “tell-all” if you hope to see it resolved in your favor.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Although your financial situation starts to improve this week, you still need to be cautious about money matters. Avoid major obligations, for now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your overall aspects continue to brighten, allowing you to tackle long-deferred challenges. A change in travel plans could work to your benefit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Things seem to be slowing down for the usually restless Sea Goat. But wouldn’t a bit of respite be just what you need right now? Activity picks up by the weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Personal relationships take a positive turn for both married and single Aquarians. Professional commitments, however, could be complicated by newly emerging events.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A decision you thought was final might be reopened as new facts are discovered. This could lead to a short-term problem, but ultimately might prove beneficial.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your keen interest in pursuing global events could lead you into a career as a politician or journalist.

