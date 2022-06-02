Christine Cropper Rayne

BERLIN — Christine Cropper Rayne, age 94, passed away at her home in Berlin on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Born in Bishopville, she was the daughter of the late Warren Cropper and Millie Timmons. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Timothy Rayne, Sr., and a brother, Elisah Cropper. She is survived by her son, William Timothy Rayne, Jr; brother, Elbridge Newt Cropper (Karen); and several nieces and nephews.

Christine attended Bishopville Elementary School through seventh grade and graduated from Buckingham “High School” in 1944, where she delivered the class “Farewell Address” as Senior Class President. Her first job was with Eagle Poultry in Frankford, Del. as a bookkeeper, where she worked until she married her high school sweetheart, William. Timothy Rayne, Sr., and moved to Berlin. Christine then worked for Doris and Tom Taylor at the Treasure Chest until 1960 when she and her husband purchased Conley & Rayne from his father and it became what has been known ever since as Rayne’s Reef.

Christine joined Stevenson United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for several years under the direction of Mrs. Sue Powell, who was her music teacher in high school. She also played piano for the Berlin Lions Club, Madeline Brady and Rita Villani’s dance recitals, and Christmas programs at Buckingham School. She also sang in the Berlin Community Chorus for five years.

Christine was a member of several civic organizations, including 55 years in the Chamber of Commerce, of which she spent 13 years as treasurer, 17 years on the Berlin Planning and Zoning Commission, a Charter Member of The Berlin Heritage Foundation Calvin B. Taylor Museum, a Lifetime Member of the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Junior Board Auxiliary, a Charter Member of the Ocean City-Berlin “Quota Club”, 14 years as a Worcester County representative to Wor-Wic Foundation, 10 years as a Brownie Scout Leader, and five years on the Stephen Decatur High School Advisory Board, two of which she spent as chair.

Christine retired in 1996 at the age of 69 ½, after which she spent considerable time enjoying her summer home on Turville Creek and spending time with her friends and family.

A funeral service was held at Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stevenson United Methodist Church Building Fund, 123 North Main St., Berlin, Md. 21811 or the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Maurice Kenneth Shamer

GLENWOOD — Maurice Kenneth Shamer (Ken) passed away on May 20,2022 at his family’s farm in Glenwood, Md. at the age of 89.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Helen Marie Shamer. He is survived by his daughter, Holly Marie Farnella; grandsons Anthony Louis

Farnella,Jr. and Dylan Thomas Farnella: and son-in-law Anthony Louis Farnella, Sr.

Born in Baltimore to James and Bernandette Shamer, he was a graduate of Calvert Hall College and the University of Baltimore. He served honorably in the Army during the Korean War. He served as a Maryland State Trooper for 27 years earning the rank of Second Lieutenant. After retiring he joined the Ocean City Boardwalk tram service where he became a supervisor and worked for 18 years.

Ken loved his cars and his animals. He was blunt, humorous and said exactly what he thought. Anyone who knew him knows what that means. He will be dearly missed by many. Per his wishes there will not be a formal service held. His family will celebrate his life privately at home on what would have been his 90th birthday, June 13.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Kenille’s Kupboard, a non-profit in the Ocean City area that supplies pet food, supplies and resources to families struggling to keep their pets at home and out of the shelter. Kindly mail donations to P.O. Box 598, Ocean City, Md. 21843. The group can also be reached via Facebook.

Elizabeth Jeanne O’Neill

FRANKFORD — Elizabeth “Betty” Jeanne O’Neill, age 74, of Frankford, Del. died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at home.

She was born in Baltimore and was the daughter of the late Frederick and Shirley (Jones) Fischer.

Betty grew up in the Edmonson Village area of Baltimore City and attended St. Bernadine’s Parochial School. She attended and graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame (IND) in Baltimore City. Betty had been an administrative assistant with Howard County and Wicomico County before her retirement. She was a member of the Ocean City Elks Club and Queen of the Red Hats. She was a member of St. Luke/St. Andrew Catholic Church and was a greeter and usher at St. Andrew Catholic Church during the summer months.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Chase and Betsy Hall and husband Dave; her “first and last love,” Kenny Kuyawa; her three grandchildren, Riley, Brycen and Keira Hall; a sister, Christy Hitchens; her step-daughters, Nancy Peach and Barbara O’Neill; and step-grandchildren, Kole Peach and Sorcha, Marsali and Devlin Higgins-O’Neill.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Chase Jr.

A viewing was held June 1 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, June 2 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City with Father Paul Jennings officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, La. 70184 (teamgleason.org/donate) which assists people with ALS with the latest Equipment and Technology for their use.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com