BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team beat a couple of old rivals last week to clinch the Bayside South championship, but fell in the Bayside Conference champion-ship on Monday. The Seahawks closed out the regular season late last week with a couple of one-goal wins over old rivals Bennett, 10-9, and then Parkside, 12-11, to win the Bayside South championship. The title led the Seahawks to the Bayside Conference championship on Monday against familiar nemesis Kent Island, which has had the Seahawks’ number in recent years. Kent Island beat the Seahawks, 18-2, back on April 22, so getting past the Buccaneers to win the conference title would be a tall order. On the road on a wind-swept field on Monday, the result was much the same for the Seahawks, who fell to Kent Island, 16-0. Nonetheless, the 9-3 Seahawks garnered the top seed in the sectional in the 2A state regional bracket when the seedings were announced on Mon-day. Decatur earned a first-round bye and will face the winner of the game between second-seeded Bennett and third-seeded Easton at home on Friday.