BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team ended the regular season with a four-game winning streak to win the Bayside South title, but fell to Queen Anne’s, 17-5, in the conference championship game on Monday. The Seahawks had an up-and-down season for the most part, but came up big when it mattered down the stretch. The Decatur girls closed out the regular season last week with a pair of big wins against familiar rivals including a 12-4 win over Bennett and a narrow 13-12 win over Parkside in the finale to clinch the Bayside South title. The wins earned the Decatur girls a trip to the Bayside Conference championship game on Monday against Queen Anne’s, who had beaten the Seahawks, 16-6, back on April 20. On Monday, the result was much the same with the Lions prevailing, 17-5, to win the conference championship. The Seahawks were named the number-three seed in the 2A-East Regional sectional when the brackets were released on Monday and earned a first-round bye. The Decatur girls will face second-seeded North Caroline on Friday. The Seahawks lost a close one to North Caroline, 9-7, in their regular sea-son meeting back on April 13
