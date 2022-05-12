Arrest After Robbery Stories

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested last weekend after first making up wild stories about false robbery attempts before allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Around 1:25 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to Old Landing Road for a report of suspicious activity. The officer met with an individual, identified as Jorge Sanchez-Avila, 23, of Ocean City, who told police someone had forced into his home, according to police reports.

OCPD officers observed Sanchez-Avila come out of the front door of the residence in a hurry while looking back toward in the inside of the residence. Despite a language barrier, Sanchez-Avila told officers one of the individuals in the house had a pistol and was still inside the home, according to police reports.

Another OCPD officer who is a certified Spanish translator responded to the scene and spoke with Sanchez-Avila, who appeared intoxicated and whose version of the events kept changing, according to police reports. At first, Sanchez-Avila told police he was sitting on his couch when someone broke into the home and pointed a large item at him and demanded money.

Sanchez-Avila then told police he was unlocking his door when three men wearing masks came up behind him, pointed an object at his head and demanded money. In another version, Sanchez-Avila told police was he was approaching the residence when three men wearing masks came up and dragged him inside and one of the men pointed a handgun at his face and demanded money.

OCPD officer met with Sanchez-Avila’s mother, who lived in the house with her husband. The husband was called and advised Sanchez-Avila was allowed to stay there. The husband told officers Sanchez-Avila’s story did not make sense and that he doesn’t typically drink and that he believed that had something to do with the stories he was telling, according to police reports.

Officers had established a perimeter around the property because it was still an active crime scene and they were uncertain still of what, if anything, had happened. While officers were speaking with the property owner, Sanchez-Avila reportedly walked away from the initial officer, who chased after him and ordered him to stop, according to police reports.

Another officer reportedly grabbed Sanchez-Avila’s arm in an attempt to handcuff him, but Sanchez-Avila was able to break one of his arms free and struck the officer in the jaw, according to police reports. Once Sanchez-Avila was taken to the ground, it took four officers to hold him down and place him in handcuffs, according to police reports.

He ultimately had to be placed in a violent person restraint device. Sanchez-Avila was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering. Officers searched the residence and found it to be secure, although there was a bottle of Vodka on the coffee table in the living room along with some sandwiches.

Light Post Destroyed

OCEAN CITY — A Willards man was arrested last week for malicious destruction of property after allegedly intentionally destroying a light post on a bridge at a midtown restaurant and nightclub.

Around 1:35 a.m. last Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a restaurant and nightclub at 60th Street for a reported malicious destruction of property. Ocean City Communications advised bar security staff had a male suspect detained near the front door.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by security staff who advised they were detaining the suspect, later identified as Barry Wien, 61, of Willards, on the opposite side of the footbridge on the property that funnels out to 59th Street.

Officers reportedly observed bar security staff struggling with Wien and responded and secured the suspect in handcuffs. Bar security staff advised they had kicked Wien out of the establishment for being too intoxicated and disorderly, according to police reports. As Wien crossed the footbridge, staff reported he intentionally ripped down a light post and destroyed the light and its wiring in the process, according to police reports.

When the officers were speaking with bar staff, Wien reportedly yelled, “I fell into it,” and “they’re only doing this to me because I’m a male,” according to police reports. When questioned, Wien said the entire incident started when three or four of his drinks were spilled. He then began rambling about a woman who was eyeballing him and trying to get him into trouble, according to police reports.

Wien admitted bar staff had asked him to leave, but he did not leave because he felt he shouldn’t have to, according to police reports. Wien reportedly said he eventually walked outside with staff and that he was upset when he was asked to leave. Wien repeated his story about falling into the light on the footbridge, but when he was asked if he had touched it prior to that, he told the officers, “well yeah, I mean, I did shake it,” according to police reports.

Wien reportedly told police after he knocked over the light post, he ran because he felt like a wounded animal scared for his life because bar security staff was targeting him, according to police reports. He said his plan was to sneak away and drive his car to leave. At that point, he was placed under arrest for malicious destruction of property.

A review of video surveillance footage confirmed Wien intentionally destroyed the light post. The damage to the light was estimated at $850.

Disorderly, Obstruction Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested last weekend for disorderly conduct and other charges after allegedly interfering with police officers conducting an investigation.

Around 12:40 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a midtown nightclub for a reported trespassing incident. While OCPD officers were arresting a suspect for trespassing, another individual, identified as Dishawn Resto-Andujar, 25, of Reading, Pa., approached them and demanded to know what was going on, according to police reports.

Officers reportedly advised Resto-Andujar to back away from them because they were conducting an investigation. Resto-Andujar would not step back and told officers he would stand there and record the situation because he was allowed to, according to police reports.

Resto-Andujar was standing about three feet from where officers were conducting their investigation despite being told multiple times he was obstructing and hindering. He was told he was allowed to record the incident, but that he needed to step back 20 feet, but he continued to scream at officers and hinder their investigation, according to police reports.

The nightclub manager was on the scene and reportedly told Resto-Andujar he had to leave the property. However, he reportedly continued to scream and interfere. He was placed under arrest at that point for trespassing. He continued to scream at the officers, calling them derogatory terms with racial slurs, according to police reports in the presence of other patrons, who had come out to see what was going on, according to police reports. He was ultimately charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Guilty Plea In Handgun Case

OCEAN CITY — One of two Southern Maryland men arrested in February after allegedly displaying loaded handguns to a victim during a verbal altercation at a midtown hotel pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to 90 days, all of which was suspended in favor of probation.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 26, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a restaurant at 41st Street for a reported weapons violation. Officers responded when a male victim had called 911 to report a suspect had displayed a handgun to him at a nearby hotel, according to police reports.

OCPD officers met with the victim, who told police he worked at the restaurant and was staying at the hotel when he walked back to his room to retrieve his phone charger, according to police reports. The victim was clearly distressed and shaking as he told officers about the incident, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police he was walking down the hallway to his room at the hotel when he encountered the group of suspects. The victim told police he had a brief and minor verbal altercation with one of the suspects in the hallway of the hotel.

When the victim exited his hotel room, he was encountered by two suspects later identified as D’Nico Williams, 23, of Waldorf, Md.; and Thomas Corbett-Jones, 21, of Temple Hills, Md., according to police reports. Williams removed a silver-colored handgun from his waist area and pointed the barrel directly at the victim, according to police reports.

Corbett-Jones also made a motion toward his waist area and the victim believed he was also retrieving a handgun, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police he feared for his life and did not want to return to the hotel.

A description of the suspects was broadcasted, and additional officers responded to the scene. Williams, Corbett-Jones and two other suspects were located in a nearby candy store. During a search, Williams was found with a handgun in the waist of his pants, while Corbett-Jones was found with a handgun tucked in his waistband below his hooded sweatshirt.

Corbett-Jones was charged with carrying a loaded handgun on his person. Last Friday, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 days, all of which was suspended. He was then placed on probation for two years.

Williams was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, carrying a loaded handgun on his person, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. His case has been forwarded to circuit court and has not yet been adjudicated.