Seahawks Rebound from First Loss of Season

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team rebounded from its first loss of the season with a pair of wins this week.

The Seahawks had been unstoppable for most of the season, running off 13 straight wins to start the season, often in dominating fashion. The run came to an end last Thursday with a 9-7 loss to Bayside South rival Bennett on the road.

Decatur wasted no time getting a new streak started however. Last Friday, the Seahawks beat Nandua, 7-1, at home. On Tuesday, Decatur edged Easton, 4-2, on the road to improve to 15-1 on the season.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.