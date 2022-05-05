BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team rebounded from its first loss of the season with a pair of wins this week.

The Seahawks had been unstoppable for most of the season, running off 13 straight wins to start the season, often in dominating fashion. The run came to an end last Thursday with a 9-7 loss to Bayside South rival Bennett on the road.

Decatur wasted no time getting a new streak started however. Last Friday, the Seahawks beat Nandua, 7-1, at home. On Tuesday, Decatur edged Easton, 4-2, on the road to improve to 15-1 on the season.