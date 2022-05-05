ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You Ewes and Rams will find your ideas cheered by a mostly receptive flock. Those few dissenters could well be turned around by your charm and powers of persuasion.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s time for the bold and beautiful Bovine to shake off the dust of the past and shape up with new ideas for the future. This could surprise some folks, but they’ll soon adjust.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Those nagging new doubts about an upcoming decision should alert you to step back (at least temporarily) so you can reassess its potential impact from a new perspective.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): That unpleasant situation you hoped would go away by itself needs immediate attention before it affects an upcoming decision. Expect your supporters to rally around your cause.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You’re moving up and away from that recent setback. But remain cautious about finances. An exercise in thrift today helps cushion a possible end-of-the-month money squeeze.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You’re still dealing with overtones of pessimism that cause you to doubt your ability to make some needed changes. But the negative pressures will ease up by week’s end.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): There could be some fallout from the way you handled a recent family problem. But those who know that you were in the right won’t hesitate to step in on your behalf.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Financial strains ease by week’s end. Meanwhile, focus on cultivating that new relationship if you hope to have it blossom into something more meaningful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Health matters once again dominate the week. Be careful not to ignore recurrences of an old problem. An almost-forgotten commitment resurfaces.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The emergence of an unusual selfish streak could dismay those close to you. Defy it — don’t justify it — so you can become your gracious self again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Reassess your decision to stay with the status quo. It might seem like the sensible thing to do right now, but changes around you could make that choice a risky one.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Move decisively but cautiously when dealing with a delicate personal matter. The fewer mistakes you make now, the less likely it is that the problem will recur later on.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can find beauty where many cannot. And you enjoy sharing your discovery with others.

