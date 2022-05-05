New Medical Facility

BERLIN – Chesapeake Health Care (CHC) has opened a new medical facility in Berlin that provides adult and pediatric care, behavioral health, and lab services to residents in Worcester County.

The brand-new 7,200-square-foot building is located right off Route 50 at 9958 N. Main Street in Berlin, Md. The facility replaces CHC’s smaller medical office which was located nearby in Berlin Main Place.

“In the last few years, Chesapeake Health Care has been working hard to broaden our reach in the community as demand for our services has increased,” said CEO Brian Holland. “We’ve outgrown our current office in Berlin, so we saw this new building an opportunity to expand our care offerings to keep pace with the growing needs of the community.” This new state-of-the-art facility gives residents convenient access to a variety of health care services. Features of the new Berlin medical building include 17 therapy rooms for mental health services, and eight exam rooms and a lab for adult and pediatric care. There is also space to provide group therapy and telehealth treatment. Hours of operation will be: Pediatrics, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Adult Medicine, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mental Health, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Promotion, Certification Announced

SALISBURY – Hudson Behavioral Health has promoted Director of Administration Leah Evans to the position of director of compliance and quality assurance. Evans has been with Hudson since 2007 and has extensive experience in health care administration.

In her role as director of compliance and quality assurance, Evans is responsible for evaluating and implementing policies and procedures to ensure safety, compliance, and quality of services.

“I have worked closely with Leah for the past 15 years and have always been impressed by her organizational skills and attention to detail,” said Leslie Brown, CEO of Hudson Behavioral Health. “She will be exceptional in her new role as director of compliance and quality assurance, as she works to keep our organization safe and compliant.”

Evans is an Eastern Shore native, originally from Smith Island, Md. She is an avid reader and loves to travel and spend time with her family and friends. She is involved in her local church and has been an award-winning United Way campaign coordinator for over 10 years. She currently lives in Fruitland, Md., with her family.

The Institute of Certified Management Accountants (ICMA®), the certification division of IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), announces that Rita Mecca, chief financial officer of Hudson Behavioral Health, has earned the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification, joining a

rapidly growing number of professionals who have committed to professionalism and career development in management accounting.

Accountants who earn the CMA have demonstrated a mastery of 12 core practice areas in management accounting by passing a two-part exam. CMA-certified professionals also meet educational and work experience requirements and commit to continuing education. They also abide by IMA’s Statement of Ethical Professional Practice to uphold the highest standards in business.

Mecca joined Hudson in 2021. She enjoys exercising and traveling and attending sports and music events for her son. She resides in Mardela Springs, Md., with her family.

Board Members Named

BERLIN – Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new board president, Shannon Wright, and five new board members, Stephen Martin, Victoria O’Neill, Dawn Wagner, Tracey L. White, and Robin L. Gribble.

“GOLD, as an organization, fills a very unique and specific gap,” said Wright. “Individuals cannot predict when circumstances will arise that will affect their ability to maintain housing and utilities, provide food for their families, pay medical bills, etc. GOLD’s mission directly correlates to such time and provides an undeniable impact on the lives of those individuals and their families. I’m thrilled to have been given the opportunity to step into the role of board president and join fellow board members in supporting GOLD’s mission.”

Wright is an American Sign Language interpreter, orientation and mobility specialist, and vision rehabilitation therapist. She joined GOLD in 2015 as a volunteer and was appointed to the board of directors in 2017.

Martin is a physical therapist and owner of Martin Physical Therapy in Snow Hill. Martin Physical Therapy provides outpatient rehabilitation services for a variety of orthopedic, sports medicine, neurologic and geriatric conditions.

O’Neill is an associate attorney with Ayres, Jenkins, Gordy & Almand, P.A.. She assists members of the Eastern Shore community with a variety of legal assistance, including family law, estate planning, estate administration, real estate transactions, and landlord-tenant law.

Wagner is vice president – business development officer with The Bank of Delmarva. She works with business clients to help them improve cash flow, obtain financing and grow their business. Wagner seeks to be a partner in their business to help them succeed in any way that she can.

White is a fourth-grade math and reading Title I interventionist at Pocomoke Middle School. She tracks and monitors fourth-grade reading and math students who haven’t mastered reading and math skills. She develops lesson plans and works with at-risk students, in small groups, and in the classroom, to help them master reading, language, and math skills.

Gribble is the branch manager at the Bank of Ocean City’s Ocean Pines office. She grew up spending her summers in Ocean City and made the Eastern Shore her home. Gribble joined the Bank of Ocean City in July of 2020 and was quickly promoted to the branch manager position. Prior to joining the Bank of Ocean City, she had 25-plus years of management experience along with a strong background in workforce development training.

GOLD’s 12 volunteer board members are charged with overseeing operations and making critical decisions regarding strategic planning, revenue, programs and services.

Yacht Club Recognized

OCEAN PINES – WeddingWire, a leading wedding vendor marketplace, recently announced the Ocean Pines Yacht Club as a winner of its 2022 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognizing top vendors and venues.

The award is based on ratings of quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire. The Yacht Club currently has a 4.7 out of 5 rating.

“To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews within its Vendor Directory across more than 20 service categories – from venues and caterers to florists and photographers – to find the most- and highest-rated vendors of the year,” WeddingWire said in a release. “The winners exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service, and quality when interacting with the millions of couples who turn to WeddingWire to help with their wedding planning process each month.”

Officials from the Ocean Pines Yacht Club said they are honored to be named one of the top venues.

“We’re so excited to be a Couple’s Choice award winner,” said Lia Isel, who oversees event bookings in Ocean Pines. “We sincerely appreciate all of our couples’ reviews and truly enjoy being a part of their special day,”

The Ocean Pines Yacht Club is a waterfront wedding venue in Ocean Pines, Md., that features picturesque views of the Isle of Wight Bay and the Ocean City skyline, which couples can admire as they say their nuptials. The Yacht Club can accommodate up to 225 guests in the three different spaces. Couples can also book weddings and other functions at the oceanfront Ocean Pines Beach Club in Ocean City, or the Golf Club in Ocean Pines, home to a picturesque 18-hole championship golf course.