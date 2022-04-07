BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team withstood Parkside, 5-2, on Monday to improve to a perfect 4-0 on the early season.

The Seahawks have been dominating out of the gates, outscoring their first three opponents by a combined 33-3. On Monday, the Seahawks hit the road for a highly-anticipated game with Parkside for the early upper-hand in the Bayside South and the game did not disappoint.

Decatur starter Logan Tapman was strong early, shutting out the Rams through four innings. Meanwhile, the Seahawks scored a couple early and led, 2-0, heading into the fifth. However, Decatur gave up a couple of unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth and the game was tied heading into the late innings.

Decatur came right back in the top of the sixth with three runs on a couple of hits and a couple of miscues by the Rams to take a 5-2 lead. Tapman shut down the Rams the rest of the way to finish with a complete game as the Seahawks improved to 4-0.