Things I Like – April 8, 2022

by

My teen falling asleep early

NCAA’s women’s tourney

Tuna poke bowls

Untra Solar Group Advertorial

A rainy day spent working

Scanning book shelves in a house

Spring-like days in the spring

Aroma of an Italian restaurant

Mail carriers who give out dog treats

Burgers on a charcoal grill

Edgewater Avenue sunsets

Old computers that still work great

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.