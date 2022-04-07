Offseason Beach Trash Barrels Unlikely To Happen OCEAN CITY -- Offseason trash barrels on the beach are not necessary, according to Public Works Director Hal Adkins. During a budget wrap-up session last week, Adkins was asked for an update on a proposal to add some of the familiar blue trash barrels on the beach during the winter months. Adkins said he has… Read More »

OCPD Overtime Costs Called Into Question OCEAN CITY – Concerns about rising overtime costs in the resort's police department, particularly during the offseason, were allayed somewhat last week when the police chief outlined a myriad of reasons for the spike. During a budget wrap-up session last Thursday, Council Secretary Tony DeLuca, who often rails about overtime in all city departments, raised…

Berlin Officials Review Budget, Ideas To Address Shortfall BERLIN – Employee raises, the cost of special events and a potential tax increase dominated a budget discussion in Berlin this week. Mayor Zack Tyndall and the town's council members met Monday to review the proposed general fund budget for fiscal year 2023. A common refrain among department heads was the need for pay increases…