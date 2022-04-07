The Tables At Burbage Park: Members of the nonprofit We Heart Berlin hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for The Tables at Burbage Park on Saturday, April 2. Dozens of community members came out to celebrate the start of the project, which will bring two Ping Pong tables to the underutilized park. The project was made possible by donations as well as with money raised with fundraising opportunities provided by the Town of Berlin during Oktoberfest. Photo by Charlene Sharpe
About The Author: Charlene Sharpe
Charlene Sharpe has been with The Dispatch since 2014. A graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and the University of Richmond, she spent seven years with the Delmarva Media Group before joining the team at The Dispatch.