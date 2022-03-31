Worcester Freshman Headed to Golf Nationals

by
Worcester Freshman Headed to Golf Nationals
Worcester Prep freshman Michael DePalma is competing this weekend in the Drive, Chip, Putt National Championships in Augusta, Ga. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep freshman golfer Michael DePalma is heading to the Drive, Chip and Putt Nationals in Augusta, Ga. This weekend.

Last September, DePalma placed first in the boys’ 14-15 division of Drive, Chip and Putt (DCP) in the regional event in Rochester, N.Y. to earn a sport in the national competition, which takes place this week in Augusta. DePalma started playing golf with his father and grandfather at the age of 9. He realized his passion for the sport and started playing competitively a year later.

He started playing at Worcester Prep in the seventh grade and is now a member of the varsity team as a freshman. In addition to playing for Worcester Prep, DePalma also plays in the Under Armour Junior Tour’s Eastern Shore League, where he has won several tournaments. This fall, he will be competing in the Hurricane Tour.

At the DCP qualifier last fall, DePalma came in first in his age group to qualify for the nationals. Each golfer is given three attempts, and DePalma scored the highest in his division with a 69 in drive, 40 in chip and 45 in putt for a total qualifying score of 153, good enough for first place. DCP participants advance through local, sub-regional and regional events to earn a place in the national finals, which are held the Sunday before the Masters at Augusta National. The DCP nationals will be televised on the Golf Channel.

west o bottle shop

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.