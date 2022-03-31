Berlin Council Delays Tax Rate Hearing BERLIN– Town officials delayed a hearing on the tax rate until April 11 in an effort to get a better understanding of the budget. After contentious discussion Monday, the Berlin Town Council voted unanimously to table the public hearing on the tax rate until April 11. The move came after much discussion of the $462,000… Read More »

95-Acre Parcel Eyed For Sports Complex Development SNOW HILL – Citizens will have a chance to weigh in on whether Worcester County should purchase land for a sports complex at a public hearing in April. On April 19 at 6 p.m. at Stephen Decatur High School, the Worcester County Commissioners will host a public hearing regarding plans to purchase 95 acres adjacent…

Parking Concerns Hold Up Downtown Project Approval OCEAN CITY – Parking concerns forced resort officials this week to withhold approval on a proposed mixed-use facility for the police department in the downtown area. On Tuesday, the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) made its annual presentation to the Mayor and Council. Out of that larger presentation came a discussion about a pair of…