Teachers Erin Shimko and Kim Jankowski’s fourth grade classes met with Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall over Zoom to discuss this year’s Mayor Essay Contest. Each year Worcester Preparatory School students to enter the “If I Were Mayor” Essay Contest, and this year’s theme is “Celebrating the Soul of Maryland.” Tyndall talked about his role as the mayor as well as the essay contest. Below left, front row from left, are Sebastian Correa, Keller Hoch, Nonda Gjikuria, William Doran and Taj Sands; second row, Arjun Verma, Teaghan Weinstein, Estelle Damouni, Anna French, Elena Kappes, Emma Mealy, Alessia Zima and Shimko. Below right, from left, are Jankowski and her students, Jack Hornung, Landon Carmean, Sadie Kremer, Mara McClanahan, ViviAnna Grinestaff, Isabella Rice, Clara Collins-Ellingsworth, Raia Gorfinkel, Elif Tekmen, Lillyan White, CJ Labin and Nick Cippolone.