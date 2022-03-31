Worcester Boys Edge Parkside, 10-9

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team got its 2022 campaign off to a good start last week with a 10-9 win over Parkside.

The Mallards trailed for much of the game, but battled back to tie it at 9-9 late. Worcester scored scored late to snag the 10-9 win. Jack Gardner led the way with five goals while Dylan McGovern added two. Griffin Jones scored a goal and contributed three assists, while Ryan Mann and Hunter Simons each scored single goals.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.