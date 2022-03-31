BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team got its 2022 campaign off to a good start last week with a 10-9 win over Parkside.

The Mallards trailed for much of the game, but battled back to tie it at 9-9 late. Worcester scored scored late to snag the 10-9 win. Jack Gardner led the way with five goals while Dylan McGovern added two. Griffin Jones scored a goal and contributed three assists, while Ryan Mann and Hunter Simons each scored single goals.