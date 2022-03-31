Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing-.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

April 2: Spring Food Drive

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Food Lion in Ocean Pines. Members will be collecting canned goods, nonperishable food items, toiletries and monetary donations for local food banks. Food banks receiving donations this month include St. Mary’s/Holy Savior Church and St. Vincent de Paul Society (Ocean City), Sarah’s Pantry & Community Church (Berlin), Delmarva’s Homeless Helpers (Salisbury), Chincoteague Island Food Closet (Chincoteague, Va.), and Shepherd’s Office (Georgetown, Del.). The needed items include ready-to-eat and microwave-ready meals, single-serve cereals, shelf stable milk, breakfast and granola bars, fruit cups, juice boxes, individual snack packs, cases of bottled water, and microwave rice cups. Additionally, baby/infant needs include formula, diapers, and wipes and one of the recipients is able to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables. Paper products, such as paper towels and toilet paper, and personal hygiene items, such as shampoo, soap, toothbrush and paste in regular or travel size, are also needed. Monetary donations will be used to purchase additional food items to ensure well-rounded donations are provided to each organization.

April 2: Drive-Thru Fried Chicken

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards will host starting at 11 a.m. Menu includes breast, drumstick, thigh, wing, mashed potato, green beans, apple sauce, cole slaw and dessert. $14, stay in car.

April 8: Annual Cash Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding their annual cash bingo at the main station on Friday, April 8. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early birds begin at 5:45 p.m. Regular games begin at 7 p.m. There will be 20 regular games, two specials and jackpot and a 50/50 raffle. Food and beverages available for purchase. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your limited tickets.

April 8: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold a carryout only crab cake dinner 4-6:30 p.m. Cost is $14, crab cake sandwich with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24, two crab cake sandwiches with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; and $10, crab cake sandwich.

April 15: Good Friday Fish Fry

The American Legion Auxiliary will hold at noon till it’s all gone including fried shrimp, fried oysters, fried flounder, hush puppies, fries, cole slaw and dessert.

April 21: OP Boat Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Boat Club’s annual Spring General Meeting in the Ocean Pines Community Center’s Assateague Room. Doors open at 6 p.m. for socializing and light refreshments. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Speaker is Michael Castoro and his subject is “The History of the Pride of Baltimore.” Public invited.

April 23: Bikers For Autism

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation for the Inaugural Bikers for Autism ride. This premier event will raise funds for the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County. Bike registration will be held from 9-11 a.m. at The Cork Bar (motorcycles park along Wicomico Street) followed by the ride, escorted by the Wicomico and Worcester County Sheriff’s departments. Following the ride, join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation and other enthusiasts from noon to 3 p.m. for a block party sponsored by The Cork Bar, The Bearded Clam and Crawl Street Tavern with live music from The Chest Pains. The $25 registration fee includes a buffet lunch and non-alcoholic beverages. All are welcome to join the ride and the block party. There will be silent auctions, raffles, and a 50/50 raffle.

April 23: Drive Thru Church Lunch

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, home-made soups including peas and dump-lings and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

April 24: CRICKET Center Walk

The CRICKET Center, Worcester County’s only Child Advocacy Center, will hold the 9th annual “5K Fun Walk for Kids” event on the Ocean City Boardwalk from noon until 3 p.m. A rain date has been scheduled for Saturday April 30. Proceeds from the event will directly support children that have witnessed or experienced abuse in Worcester County. Registration is $25 per person and includes the walk, admission to a reception following the walk with refreshments, swag bag, and other kid-friendly activities. Trophies will be awarded during the reception for both the top individual fundraiser and team fundraiser. www.thecricketcenter.com to register or call 410-641-0097 or on the day of the event beginning at 11 a.m. at Hooters Restaurant, 5th Street and the Boardwalk.

May 7: Native Plant Sale

Assateague Coastal Trust’s 23rd Annual Native Plant Sale will be held at its office at 10959 Worcester Hwy. in Berlin from 8 am – 1 pm. Online orders encouraged. Explore ActForBays.org/PlantSale to view a wide selection of native sun and shade plants. New for this year, Assateague Coastal Trust is offering a few native grasses and sedges for those looking to ascent their property.

May 11: Hospice Fundraiser

Coastal Hospice will be hosting its annual signature event, Taste of Finer Things! featuring a pairing of fine wine and delectable food from local restaurants. This spectacular evening is a chance to sample some of the best that the Ocean City area has to offer. Reservations for this sell out event are $100/-person and includes open bar, wine and food pairings, live entertainment and dancing by “On the Edge” Band, free play, and so much more at the Ocean Downs Casino 6-9 p.m. To learn more about Taste of Finer Things, sponsor or attend www.coastalhospice.org/-taste/.

May 12: Wine Night At Museum

The Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum is partnering with The Buzzed Word to bring “Wine Night at the Museum.” Free from 5-7 p.m, offering wine, refreshments, music by Jack Worthington and book signing with local author and historian Bunk Mann.

May 14: Plant Sale

Worcester County Garden Club Plant Sale and Gathering at Windmill Creek Winery in Berlin, noon-3 p.m. Rain date is May 21. Club will have seed and bulb planting workshops for kids and adults, floral demonstrations, 50-50 raffle and ask a local gardener and Master Gardener table.

June 11: MAC Walk

Registration is under way for MAC’s Soles for Seniors, a one-mile walk stepping off from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m., the walk begins at 9 a.m., and awards and food are planned for 10 a.m. Registration is $10 and includes a visor, breakfast and the awards ceremony. Donate a total of $50 (which includes registration) and also get an event T-shirt. All ages are welcome. Children under age 5 walk for free and don’t need to register. Proceeds will benefit MAC’s Life Bridges Dementia Dare Day Program and Connections senior center activities. To register, visit www.macinc.org.