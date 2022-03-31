Pictured, from left, are WPS Head of School Dr. John McDonald, WPS senior Tristan Weinstein, Sacred Heart University senior Nathan Kim, WPS seniors Brice Richins and Jarett Sofronski and Sacred Heart University Men’s Golf Assistant Coach Bob Mordecai. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – A group of local students found and returned a wallet last week to a Sacred Heart University student who was in town competing in a golf tournament.

Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) Seniors Brice Richins, Jarett Sofronski and Tristan Weinstein visited Chipotle in West Ocean City during their senior lunch break where they found a wallet in the parking lot. They found the Sacred Heart University student ID of Nathan Kim inside and looked to the social media platform, Instagram, to search for Nathan Kim’s profile, messaging him to let them know they had found his wallet.

A short time later, Kim along with Sacred Heart University Men’s Golf Assistant Coach Bob Mordecai came to WPS to retrieve the wallet. Upon arrival, Kim and Mordecai couldn’t thank the young men and praise them enough for their heroism, values and good decision making.

Kim helped to place Sacred Heart University in seventh out of 22 collegiate teams at the Battle of Rum Pointe Golf Tournament last weekend in Berlin.