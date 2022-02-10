BERLIN – Decatur’s varsity wrestling had a big week with three wins, including a tight 42-27 win over Kent Island on Monday in the first round of the regional duals.

Against Kent Island in the first round of the regional duals, Decatur found itself down early, 15-6, before Logan Intrieri won at 132 and Coby Drummond won at 138. The two teams then flip-flopped wins through the middle weights with Gavin Solito winning at 152 and Noah Reho winning at 170. The difference for Decatur was in the heavier weights with Alex Koulikov winning at 195, Henry Brous winning at 220 and Michael Rayne winning at 285.

Last Friday, the Seahawks beat Bennett, 78-6. Aaron August won at 113, Liam Hugues won at 120, Reid Caimi won at 126, Jenna Danner won at 132, and Drummond won at 138. Solito won at 152, Evan Haworth won at 152, Parker Intrieri won at 160, Reho won at 170, Jack Quisguard won at 182, Koulikov beat won at 195, Brous won at 220 and Rayne won at 285.

Last Saturday, the Seahawks beat Queen Anne’s, 67-9, on Senior Night. Juan Hinojosa won at 106, Hugues won by forfeit at 120, Caimi won at 132 and Drummond won at 138. Logan Intrieri won at 145, Solito won at 152, Haworth won at 160, Reho won at 170, Parker Intrieri won at 182, Koulikov won at 195, Brous won at 220 and Rayne won at 285.