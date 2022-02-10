On Feb. 3 the new officers of the Stephen Decatur Middle School Kiwanis Builders Club were installed by parent club Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Tim Lund and Kiwanis advisor Sarah Walker. The parent club presented a $500 check to the Builders Club to be used for service projects this school year. Pictured left to right, teacher and advisor to the Builders Club Mindy Ouellete, Builders President Lily Perella, Builders Vice President Kirby Bounds, Kiwanis Advisor to the Builders Club Sarah Walker, Kiwanis Club President Tim Lund, Builders Secretary Araceli Gauntmer, Builders Treasurer Lizzie Thompson and Stephen Decatur Middle School Principal Lynne Barton. Not pictured is teacher and co-advisor Kathy McDaniel.