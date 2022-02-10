OC Elementary School celebrated Care for Pets Spirit Day

Students AOn Friday, Feb. 4, Ocean City Elementary School celebrated Care for Pets Spirit Day to kick off its month-long annual Humane Society Drive. Students, faculty and staff will be collecting supplies to help the dogs and cats at the shelter as well as a Friskies canned cat food contest between the grades.  Pictured with a few donations from the first day of collecting are, from left, Lia Walls, Joey Kraeuter, Bella Brueckner, Kristi Gjidede and Jacalynn Wheeler. Submitted Photos