OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department has joined an elite group of youth sports organizations from around the world with a designation of “Better Sports for Kids Quality Program Provider.”

The designation announced recently comes from the National Alliance of Youth Sports (NAYS), founded by former Ocean City resident Fred Engh. After a thorough review, NAYS recognized Ocean City Recreation and Parks for meeting or exceeding the highest standard of excellence for youth sports offerings.

Northside Park plays host to over 1,000 local school-aged athletes each year who partake in flag football, soccer, basketball, futsal and other leagues. With the help of dedicated and certified volunteer coaches, children learn the fundamentals of the sports in which they participate, enjoy healthy competition and, most importantly, learn how to display the characteristics of sportsmanship, teamwork and hard work.

“We are very honored to receive this designation,” said Ocean City Recreation and Parks Recreation Superintendent Kate Gaddis. “Our staff and volunteer coaches work very hard to provide the best experience possible to kids participating in our programs. We strive for our youth clinics and leagues to give education and introduction to sports, provide a positive competitive experience to learn and grow, and most of all, we want kids to be active and have fun.”