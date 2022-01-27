OCEAN CITY- Ocean City’s Eagle’s Landing golf course earned yet another feather in its distinguished cap this week when it was named the number one golf course in Maryland by Golfer’s Choice for 2021.

While the resort may be known for its beautiful beaches and historic Boardwalk, it has been the municipally-owned public golf course Eagle’s Landing that continues to pile up the accolades. This week, Golfer’s Choice named the municipal course the top golf course in Maryland.

Eagle’s Landing was last named the top golf course in Maryland by Golfer’s Choice in 2016 and spent the last two years in the top three for Maryland golf courses. In July, Eagle’s Landing was named among the top 25 most underrated golf courses in the country by GOLF.com.

Eagle’s Landing consistently finds itself on short lists for the best municipal course in Maryland. Recently, the town’s course was ranked by Golf Advisor magazine as the third best course in the state. There have been years when Eagle’s Landing has been named the top course in the state, but it has consistently been in the top five over the years.

Golfer’s Choice is a compilation of customer reviews from GolfPass.com, which includes reviews in categories such as conditions, value, layout, friendliness, pace of play and amenities. Eagle’s Landing Head Golf Professional Bob Croll said this most recent award is particularly special.

“We are thrilled to be ranked number one on the Golfer’s Choice list and the greatest thing about this ranking is that it comes from our customers,” he said. “Eagle’s Landing is truly a crown jewel of Ocean City that showcases the beauty of the Eastern Shore environment, offers a challenging championship course, and provides great customer service.”

The municipal course, designed by renowned golf course architect Dr. Michael Hurdzan, Eagle’s Landing has been owned and operated by the Town of Ocean City for over three decades. The course was recognized on GOLF.com’s list for its “lush greens, an abundance of wildlife, plus a spectacular view of the serene Sinepuxent Bay and unspoiled beauty of Assateague Island National Seashore. Variety of water holes, large white-sand bunkers, elevated tees, lush, rolling fairways, and contoured greens. Six of Eagle’s Landing’s 18 holes meander through the saltwater marshes of Sinepuxent Bay.”

Eagle’s Landing and the town are committed to protecting and preserving its natural resources and habitat and is the first full-certified Audubon Sanctuary in Maryland. The municipal course has been thriving this year largely because it is considered a great value compared to some of the private courses in the area.