FENWICK ISLAND – A new contract for a sidewalk construction project will move forward to the Fenwick Island Town Council with a favorable recommendation from a resort committee.

Earlier this month, the Fenwick Island Sidewalk Project Committee voted unanimously to advance a $522,000 contract to the town council with a favorable recommendation.

While the town had initially agreed that the first phase of its sidewalk construction project would extend along six bayside blocks from James Street to Dagsboro Street, Mayor Vicki Carmean told committee members the new contract had reduced the scope of the project.

“DelDOT wanted us to pay for a new lighting system at Dagsboro …,” she explained. “I made an arbitrary decision that we would not pay. I believe that’s DelDOT’s responsibility.”

By eliminating a block of sidewalks near Dagsboro Street, Carmean said the town would save money. The original plan, she noted, had an estimated price tag of roughly $700,000.

“The new estimate for the five blocks was $522,000,” she said.

Carmean told committee members the town’s attorney had reviewed the contract and had submitted changes to Century Engineering. She said the next step would be to seek the council’s approval.

“What’ I’m asking the committee to consider is a recommendation to the council to sign the contract and start with the five blocks,” she said. “I imagine work will get started in the fall.”

With no further discussion, a motion to forward a favorable recommendation to the town council passed 4-0, with members Basil Hanlon and Shari Robinson absent.

“So long as they’ve accepted the lawyer’s comments, we should move this forward to the council,” said committee member Tim Leahy.

In 2019, Fenwick Island initiated the first phase of its sidewalk construction project. Instead of pursuing a state-led project – which had a cost estimate of roughly $10 million – town officials decided to handle the project themselves and worked alongside state legislators to secure bond bill funding.

While the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has since included the project in its Capital Transportation Plan for 2026, Fenwick Island officials have decided to use state and reserve funding to begin the first phase of construction.

Carmean told committee members this week the town had roughly $629,000 committed to its sidewalk project, with $80,000 earmarked for engineering fees.

She noted, however, that she also wanted council’s approval to commit an estimated $100,000 in county funding toward the project.

“The county has gotten all of this RTT (realty transfer tax) money and they are going to divide it among the towns based on population and tax revenue …,” she explained. “I think we should put that money toward this last block.”

The committee ultimately voted to send a favorable recommendation to the town council approving the use of county funds for the sidewalk project.

Officials say they hope to display the town’s plans for the sidewalk project both online and at town hall.

“I want to be transparent about what’s happening,” Carmean said. “People should know where the money is going, and that this decision was done in good faith.”