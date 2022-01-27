BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team routed county rival Snow Hill, 52-25, last week to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Decatur girls got out to a big early lead against the Eagles and never looked back on their way to the 52-25 win. With the win, the Seahawks improved to a perfect 9-0 on the season. Next up a road game at Crisfield on Friday, followed by another road game against Queen Anne’s next Tuesday. Also looming next week is a road game against Wicomico next Thursday. The Seahawks outlasted Wicomico, 54-42, in their first meeting of the season.