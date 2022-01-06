Stephen Decatur High School students Saige Figgs and Kameron Harris coordinated a holiday canned food drive collecting items from students and the residents of Oyster Harbor. Together, they collected over 300 canned goods to donate to Shepherds Crook food pantry. Pictured, from left, are Margie Wilson of Mercy Ministries, Harris, Figgs and Pastor Sean Davis of OC Baptist Church. Submitted Photos
