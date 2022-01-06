ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A hectic period begins to wind down. Take time to draw some deep breaths and relax before getting into your next project. A long-absent family member makes contact.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’re eager to move forward with a new challenge that suddenly dropped in your lap. But you’d be wise to take this one step at a time to allow new developments to come through.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You’re almost ready to make a commitment. A lingering doubt or two, however, should be resolved before you move ahead. An associate could provide important answers.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Caution is still the watchword as you move closer toward a decision about a new situation. If you act too fast, you might miss some vital warning signs. Go slowly and stay alert.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your new goal looks promising, and your golden touch does much to enhance its prospects for success. In your private life, Cupid does his best to make your new relationship special.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): That impatient side of yours is looking to goad you into moving before you’re ready to take that big step. Stay calm and cool. Let things fall into place before you act.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A legal matter you hoped could finally be settled could be a pesky problem for a while, until all the parties agree to stop disagreeing with each other. Be patient.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Partnerships — personal or professional — which began before the new year take on new importance. They also reveal some previously hidden risks. So be warned.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your associates are firmly on your side, and that persistent problem that has caused you to delay some activities should soon be resolved to your satisfaction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Favorable changes continue to dominate, and you should be responding positively as they emerge. Someone wants to become more involved in what you’re doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A friend wants to share a secret that could answer some questions you’ve wondered about for a long time. Meanwhile, travel aspects continue to be strong.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Stay on your new course despite so-called well-meaning efforts to discourage you. Rely on your deep sense of self-awareness to guide you to do what’s right for you.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have the capacity to meet challenges that others might find overwhelming, and turn them into successful ventures.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.