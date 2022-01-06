Things I Like – January 7, 2022

Grateful professional athletes

The first sunrise after a snow day

Forced optimism of a New Year

Cruise control on a road trip

Clothes still warm from the dryer

A hot shower after shoveling snow

Calendars with personalized photos

My kids going back to school this week

Looking forward to a vacation

A worthwhile iPhone update

Waterproof winter gloves

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.