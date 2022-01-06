Property Changes Hands

BERLIN — Senior Advisor Tonney Insley has settled on the Assateague Market, located at 7643 Stephen Decatur Highway outside of Berlin.

Tonney represented both sides of the deal, listing the property for a previous client, and securing a buyer resulting in a new client.

The market is the last stop before heading into Assateague Island’s State and National Parks. The market serves as a one-stop-shop for the millions of annual visitors at Assateague Island offering a variety of goods including a full-service deli, beach supplies, fishing gear, crab traps, beer, wine, souvenirs, camping necessities and more.

In 2018, Assateague Island attracted 2,136,889 visitors, according to the National Park Service. These visitors are also estimated to have spent $94,476,000 in communities near the park.

“Tonney’s local knowledge and guidance through the sale of our property is unmatched. We were happy to have a seamless transaction and for our markets legacy to live on with a new owner,” said seller David Sharrof.

The buyers of the Assateague Market have plans to continue to run the business as a family and are eagerly waiting to open next season. The owner said, “First off, Tonney was easy to work with and helped throughout the way. For the market, we plan to bring our own personal touch with full renovations and a fresh look to this long-standing Assateague Island staple.”

Branch Manager Named

OCEAN CITY – Reid Tingle, President & CEO of Bank of Ocean City, along with the Board of Directors, announced the promotion of Robin Gribble to branch manager of the Ocean Pines office.

Gribble joined the Bank of Ocean City in July of 2020. She brings 25-plus years of management experience coupled with extensive workforce

development training. She is committed to providing an outstanding customer experience. She is looking forward to serving the clients of the community and building customer relationships.

Bank of Ocean City is a locally-owned, independent community bank. Established in 1916 and headquartered in West Ocean City, the bank has five offices — two in Ocean City, one in Ocean Pines, one in Berlin and a Delaware branch located in Fenwick Island.

Board Members Named

SALISBURY – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore recently announced Robin Evans, Tyrone Mills, Melody Nelson and Sonya Whited have joined the foundation’s Board of Directors.

Evans is originally from Crisfield, Md. She worked on Capitol Hill for Congressman Doug Bereuter 23 years before returning to the Eastern Shore. After returning to the Eastern Shore she worked for Morgan Stanley and at Salisbury University in Student Affairs.

Mills lives in Hebron and is a retired principal from Pocomoke High School and served as the Director of Athletics for Worcester County Public Schools. He is a board member for Hudson Health Services and currently works part time at Dove Pointe.

Nelson is a past board member and chair of the Community Foundation and is retired from a career in the insurance industry. She has remained active on various committees and volunteer efforts since her retirement CFES Board of Directors retirement in 2019 and is excited to rejoin the Board of Directors.

Whited moved to Salisbury 16 years ago. She works at Perdue Foods as the Senior Director of Retail Product Development where she and her team work with cross-functional associates and vendors to make concepts into reality. She is involved in many community efforts and is a CFES Legacy Society member.

“The Community Foundation has always prided itself on having a diverse and knowledgeable board of directors” said CFES President Erica Joseph. “We are looking forward to the contributions and perspectives our incoming Board Members will lend us, coupled with their strong passion for philanthropy the local community.”

Practice To Relocate

SALISBURY — TidalHealth relocated its TidalHealth Pain Management practice this week from its previous location on Tilghman Road to the H. Gray Reeves Medical Building,145 East Carroll Street, Suite 101-102 in Salisbury.

The outlying strip mall on the Tilghman Road property where the Pain Management office had been located incurred significant structural damage when impacted by an automobile traveling at a high rate of speed on Dec. 31. While the practice, itself, did not take a direct hit, there was infrastructure and water damage, overall, to the building housing it.

While a determination is being made on the structural stability and safety of the Tilghman Road structure, the practice has been moved, at least temporarily, to the Reeves Medical Building, which is located directly across East Carroll Street from TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

TidalHealth continues to alert patients with existing appointments of the change in practice location and thanks them for their patience and understanding. Anyone with questions may call TidalHealth Pain Management at 410-742-7246.

Reaccreditation Granted

SALISBURY — Salisbury University’s Mid-Atlantic Sales and Marketing Institute (MASMI) in the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business recently earned reaccreditation from the University Sales Center Alliance (USCA).

Founded in 2015, MASMI provides an academic program for students interested in sales, with financial and mentoring support from regional and national sales leaders. The institute joined the USCA in 2016 as an associate member, earning full membership in 2017.

“What [MASMI has] accomplished over the past six years is incredible,” said Dr. Scott Inks, USCA president-elect. “In 2015, you were a one-person shop; now … you have a sales minor, four faculty teaching sales, a full-time administrative assistant, multiple partners/sponsors [and] a large national sales competition.”

He attributed the success to the efforts of MASMI’s director, Dr. Amit Poddar; Perdue School Dean Christy Weer; and Sales Program faculty and staff, including Drs. Judi Billups, Aaron Johnson, Doug Tribull and Argha Sen, and administrative assistant Crista Hughes.

“All USCA schools go through the process every five years to ensure that we are creating value for our students and other stakeholders,” said Poddar. “I am pleased that we continue to uphold USCA’s mission of providing quality education to enhance the national sales force and look forward to continuing our membership in the organization.”

First At-Home Antibody Infusion Announced

SALISBURY — TidalHealth’s Mobile Integrated Health/SWIFT team made history on Dec. 23, administering the first home-based monoclonal antibody infusion in the state of Maryland to Steven Webster of Mardela Springs.

The ability to administer the COVID-19 treatment in a patient’s home is not only historic, it also reduces emergency department utilization at a time when volumes are unprecedented, and it opens the door to access for people who have multiple barriers to receiving care. Monoclonal antibody infusion is used to reduce the severity of COVID-19 effects in patients who are early in their exposure.

These treatments have historically been administered in a hospital setting, including the Robert T. Adkins, MD Emergency/Trauma Center at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

“TidalHealth is committed to supporting the health of our friends, families and neighbors. The SWIFT team is an innovative program that reduces unnecessary strain on emergency services and the emergency department while connecting patients to the right care, at the right time, in the right place,” said Katherine Rodgers, Director of TidalHealth Community Health Initiatives. “We are constantly trying to evolve the program and the services the SWIFT team can provide in their patients’ homes. Bringing the monoclonal antibody infusion directly to a patient served by the SWIFT team is a perfect example of how the team and TidalHealth breaks down barriers to improve efficiency and healthcare.”

The team, led by Nurse Practitioner Dr. Aaron Sebach, coordinated with the TidalHealth Pharmacy and Emergency Department to acquire the requisite infusion supplies. While Salisbury Fire Department Paramedic Kara Harrington inserted an IV, Nurse Practitioners Dr. Aaron Sebach and Tammy Walbert obtained consent and set up the infusion.

The infusion was a success, and Webster appreciated the ability to receive care in his home.

Firm Improves Ranking

SALISBURY — Becker Morgan Group has climbed several spots in Architectural Record Magazine’s Top 300 report, ranking #253 nationwide. The 2021 Top 300 Architecture Firms list is ranked by revenue for architectural services performed. Becker Morgan Group has ranked in the top 300 firms for the last five years.

Significant projects leading to the ranking are located from Delaware to North Carolina in a variety of practice areas. Projects of note include the Ocean City Convention Center Expansion project, adding 30,000sf of exhibition space and a bayfront gallery to the coastal Maryland amenity, and the Capital School District’s new Combined Middle School project anticipated to welcome 1,600 students in the fall of 2023. Additional projects include the firm’s work at Milford Wellness