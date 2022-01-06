BERLIN – Between the holidays, COVID and this week’s winter storm, area prep winter sports teams have been idle for weeks although they should be back in action soon.

In what can only be described as a topsy-turvy season for the area’s high school winter sports teams, most have been idle for nearly a month for a variety of reasons. Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team last played on December 16, a 57-14 win over county rival Pocomoke, but the Seahawks have not played since. Two games scheduled during the annual Governor’s Challenge were cancelled over COVID concerns and early games scheduled for this week were postponed because of the winter storm.

Likewise, Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team last played on December 16, a 75-57 win over Pocomoke. The Seahawks, whose record stands at 5-1, also had two games canceled and are scheduled to get back into action on Friday against Wicomico on the road.

A similar situation is playing out over at Worcester Prep. The Worcester boys’ last game was a 49-19 win over Holly Grove way back on December 14. The Mallards had two Governor’s Challenge games postponed and two games planned for this week were wiped out because of the storm. The Worcester girls’ varsity basketball team has not played since a December 16 win over Broadwater. The Mallards won’t play again until Monday’s home matchup with Delmarva Christian.