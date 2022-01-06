OCEAN CITY — First Friday, Jan. 7, celebrates a collaboration between visual artists and writers during the annual “Shared Visions” exhibit at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. All are welcome to the free event that runs from 5-7 p.m.

“Shared Visions” is the annual partnership between the Art League of Ocean City and the Ocean City branch of the Worcester County Library, home of the Ocean City Writers Group, headed by Ruth Wanberg-Alcorn. The writers submitted poems and stories they hoped would inspire the visual artists, and the artists selected their inspirations and created accompanying works of art. Both sides will be on exhibit until Jan. 29.

“This is the ninth year for the collaboration,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “It is an inspired coming-together of words and images and demonstrates the different forms of self-expression.”

On Jan. 18 from 6-8 p.m., the Ocean City Writers Group will read their work and discuss what inspired them during a free event at the Arts Center, and the public is invited.

In January, the Galleria will feature an exhibit entitled “My Favorite Things,” an all-media group show inspired by the artists’ favorite people, places, and things. The exhibit judge is Leslie Belloso of Salisbury, a medical doctor-turned-artist who received her MFA in 2017 from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and currently participates in national juried art shows, including Plein Air Easton and the Olmstead Plein Air Invitational.

Lamont Hall exhibits in Studio E in January. Originally from Pocomoke City and a multi-year Art League scholarship winner, Hall is currently based in Brooklyn, N.Y. as a senior at the Pratt Institute pursuing a BFA in communications design and art history. His work falls into the space between art and design, and Hall hopes it starts conversations around contemporary topics.

Angela Pierce of Selbyville, Del. is the Spotlight Gallery artist for January. Pierce is an arts educator who taught for 28 years in Baltimore City and Maryland public schools. She discovered oil painting in Florida, and now uses her passion for taking photographs to convey her impressions of nature to oil paint on canvas.

Susan Allen of Lewes, Del. continues as the Art Center’s artisan for January. Allen developed a passion for mosaics when she made her first piece four years ago, and, as a physician, recognized and experienced the healing effects creating mosaics can provide both to healthy individuals and those in need of healing. Her recent works combine glass and other materials adding texture and dimension.

The Art League’s satellite galleries also open new shows on First Friday, with the artists present to greet guests and talk about their work. C.K. Rompf of Chincoteague, Va. opens a three-month show at the Coffee Beanery on 94th St. and Coastal Hwy. A digital artist, photographer, and poet, Rompf is a graduate of the Writing Seminars at The Johns Hopkins University, a co-editor of The McGraw Hill Book of Poetry and The McGraw Hill Book of Fiction, author of two chapbooks, and a published poet.

Petra Bernstein of Salisbury opens a three-month show at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel lobby, 9100 Coastal Hwy. Born and raised in Germany, Bernstein holds a BS from the University of Regensburg and a BFA, summa cum laude, from Salisbury University. Living on the Wicomico River, Bernstein uses both photography and painting to express her deep connection to the natural world.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

More information is available at ArtLeagueofOceanCity,org.