Pictured, from left, are students Dillon Scopp, Dylan Simons, Jayden Scopp and Hunter Simons outside of the Worcester Youth & Family Counseling Services. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – A group of Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) students raised a goal of $1,000 in just four days to benefit the Worcester Youth & Family Counseling Services (WYFCS).

Siblings Dylan and Hunter Simons, along with Jayden and Dillon Scopp, teamed up to create a fundraiser on the Go Fund Me website to raise money towards WYFCS this holiday season.

The students are focusing on facilitating positive outcomes for kids in need. It is their wish to provide the local youth a place to feel safe and also have fun. The goal is to raise funds to create a grand and dynamic space for children by supplying them with smart TVs, a video gaming system and other kid-friendly games at the WYFCS facility located in Berlin.

“Everyone should feel special and loved especially during this holiday season,” Hunter Simons said.

Although the fundraiser has met the goal of $1,000 raised, it is still open for donations. The money raised will go directly to WYFCS where any donation makes an impact. The Simons and Scopp families are asking anyone able to chip in to help make the facility a happier, and more stimulating environment for local youth.

“We hope other kids will want to join us, and giving back will become contagious,” Dylan Simons said.

To donate visit https://gofund.me/b08c67eb. For more info on Only Positive Stories visit www.onlypositivestories.com.