FENWICK ISLAND – Fenwick Island officials voted last week to approve $3,750 in HVAC upgrades following a COVID-19 outbreak that reduced the town’s police force to three officers.

Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve a contract with North Star Heating & AC to install three purification systems – two in the police station and one in the town hall lobby – at a cost of $3,750.

“It has been suggested that building health could be better maintained with air filter systems …,” Mayor Vicki Carmean said. “We do have one where the town employees work, and none of them have gotten sick.”

In her report last week, Carmean noted a COVID-19 outbreak in October had reduced the town’s police force down to three people, and that town buildings were professionally disinfected and closed to the public.

“For over two weeks, those three officers maintained 24/7 coverage without any complaints in order to keep the town safe. I think that’s amazing …,” she said. “I’m also happy to report that all those who became sick are now recovered.”

As a result of that outbreak, Carmean said she was recommending HVAC upgrades in both the police department and the town hall lobby.

“I want to do everything we can to protect our employees and protect the public,” she said.

Councilman Richard Been said he supported the idea.

“It’s basically UV with a catalyst system,” he said. “I spoke to one of the members of the infrastructure committee who has a commercial HVAC company and his response was ‘I have them in both my houses.’ So obviously he thought they were worth having.”

Councilwoman Natalie Magdeburger noted that October’s outbreak came days after a packed town council meeting. She said the town should take appropriate measures to prevent super-spreader events.

“If we can do anything to make sure that we don’t become that, I think that’s money well spent,” she said. “COVID is not going away anytime soon.”

With no further discussion, a motion to approve the installation of three air purification systems passed unanimously. Carmean also encouraged community members to take precautions when visiting town hall.

“There’s only so much we can do in this world,” she said. “Anyone unvaccinated needs to wear a mask in town, maintain social distance and wash your hands carefully.”