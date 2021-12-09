BERLIN – Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team started its season off on a roll, sweeping its first three games to jump out to an early 3-0 record.

The Mallards opened the new season with a 37-22 win over Greenwood Mennonite on the road last Tuesday. Last Saturday, the Worcester boys competed in the annual Tip-Off Classic tournament at Indian River and beat the hosts in their opening game of the event, 47-33.

The game against Indian River was tied at 10-10 after one quarter. By halftime, the Mallards opened a 20-12 lead. The two teams played fairly evenly throughout the second half, but Worcester slowly pulled away for the 47-33 win. Against Indian River, Brice Richins led all scorers with 17 points, while Harrison Humes and Bennett Tinkler each scored six and Griffin Jones scored five.

In its second game of the Tip-Off Classic last Saturday, Worcester had a little more trouble with Arcadia. After a back and forth contest, Worcester prevailed in overtime, 59-56, to improve to 3-0 on the young season.

Worcester is top-heavy with upperclassmen including seniors Jordan Willey, Michael Wehberg, Brice Richins, Austin Cannon and Bennett Tinkler, along with juniors Griffin Jones, Harrison Humes, Jack Gardner, and J.R. Hamer. The only sophomore on the varsity roster is Baylor Hoen, while the only freshman is Michael DePalma.